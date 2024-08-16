Home > Human Interest Brian Posch Is Not Missing — Scammers Are Using the Deceased Man's Photos in Their Latest Scheme Have scammers gone too far this time? By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 16 2024, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@Brian posch

Over the years, internet scammers seem to have gotten bolder and more ruthless in their schemes — but using the photos of a deceased man to trick unsuspecting social media users might be a new low. Posts about a missing man named Brian Posch have been circulating on Facebook, claiming that he's out there somewhere. The posts are accompanied by photos of Brian, one solo shot and one of him smiling with his young family.

Article continues below advertisement

But here's the thing: Brian isn't missing. He's already dead. What's going on with this awful scam, and what happened to Brian Posch?

Source: Facebook/@Cleo Riley

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to "missing" man Brian Posch?

Sadly, 36-year-old Brian Posch was found dead inside his truck, which was submerged in Pennsylvania's Monongahela River, on April 9, per People. At the time, he had been missing for two days after failing to show up for work. It remains unclear how his truck ended up in the river, or what his official cause of death was, but regardless, Brian's death devastated his community — especially his wife, Alana, and their 1-year-old daughter, Mila.

Four months following his tragic death, however, his photos have been recirculating, accompanied by claims that he is still missing. Most posts read, "HELP FIND HIM — 36-year-old Brian Posch went missing yesterday morning here in [insert town name]. His truck was found last night with his baby girl inside, but unfortunately, there is still no sign of him. ... We are asking for the community's help. ONLY TAKES TWO SECONDS to share." The posts are mostly being shared in local buy-and-sell groups, missing pet pages, community news boards, and more.