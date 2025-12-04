The Mother of Texas A&M Cheerleader Brianna Aguilera Does Not Believe Her Daughter Died by Suicide "They feel certain this was not an accident. This was certainly not a suicide." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 4 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Stephanie Rodgriguez

The tragic death of a Texas A&M cheerleader left a community with questions. On Dec. 1, 2025, the mother of 19-year-old Brianna Aguilera took to Facebook to express rage over her daughter's death. "This was not accidental," wrote Stephanie Rodriguez. "Someone killed my Brie and gave all the group of friends a lot of time to come up with the same story." She went on to say that Aguilera loved life and was looking forward to pursuing a legal career.

Two days later, Rodriguez posted again, claiming to have evidence that foul play was involved. Police have ruled Aguilera's death a suicide, but Rodriguez continues to disagree with the results of their investigation. What happened to Brianna Aguilera? Here's what we know.

What happened to Brianna Aguilera?

According to KHOU, Aguilera had been tailgating at the Austin Rugby Club during the day on Nov. 29, but was asked to leave due to her level of intoxication. Witnesses reportedly saw Aguilera repeatedly drop things before staggering off to a wooded area. Police later found Aguilera's phone and other personal items in the same woods.

Aguilera then went to a party on the 17th floor of an apartment on Rio Grande Street that was attended by a large group of people, most of whom left by 12:30 a.m. While there, she borrowed a friend's phone in order to call her long-distance boyfriend. The two got into an argument. Phone and text records later confirmed this. The call occurred at around 12:43–12:44 a.m. Two minutes later, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a body on the ground.

Aguilera was reported missing at 12:50 p.m. on Nov. 30 by her mother, who called the police at 2 p.m. after learning police had found her daughter's phone in the woods. By then, Aguilera's friends had been contacted by police who were speaking with residents of the apartment building. They were also trying to report Aguilera as missing.

Aguilera's death was ruled a suicide.

Rodriguez met with Victim's Services, as well as detectives, on Dec. 1. That's when she turned over her daughter's phone. A forensic search of Aguilera's phone revealed a deleted suicide note dated Nov. 23. It was addressed to specific people. Detectives who spoke with Aguilera's friends learned that she had been talking about suicide since that October. Her death was subsequently ruled a suicide.

APD Chief Lisa Davis made a statement about Aguilera's death. "It is not common for a police department to speak publicly about a death investigation," she said. "But inaccurate information has circulated and been reported, causing additional harm to innocent people, including bullying directed at them and their families." Davis is referencing posts on Facebook by Rodriguez, who shared photos of the people Aguilera was with the night she died.

Aguilera's parents hired Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented more than 150 of Sean "Diddy" Combs's victims in various lawsuits against the music mogul. "Brianna’s parents firmly believe there is much more information that needs to be discovered regarding their daughter’s death," said Buzbee. "They feel certain this was not an accident. This was certainly not a suicide."