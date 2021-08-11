NCAA Champion Cameron Burrell Died at 26 — What Happened to the Promising Athlete?

It’s always a shock when someone in the public eye passes away. There is something about a celebrity or popular athlete dying that just hits the public differently. Maybe it’s because we feel like we know them or possibly it’s just the curiosity of what exactly happened that drives us to know more. Whatever it is — it’s always a sad event.

In this case, Cameron Burrell , a former NCAA champion in track and field, died at the age of 26 under unknown circumstances, and the public wants answers. So, what happened to the University of Houston alumnus? Here’s what we know.

Cameron's cause of death is still unknown.

The cause of death for Cameron has not yet been confirmed, however, TMZ did gain access to medical records stating that Cameron was found dead in a “parking garage.” However, at this time, not much more has been revealed.

While we still don’t know much, Cameron’s father, Leroy, did confirm that his son passed away in a public statement through the University of Houston. He also mentioned the family planned to be transparent about Cameron’s death.

“My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family, and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends,” he stated.

He continued, “We are profoundly grief-stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available.”