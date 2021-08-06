Olympian Allyson Felix Has Her Own Shoe, Saysh One — Here's How to Get It

Former and present Olympians often secure brand deals with popular athletic companies such as Nike, Athleta, and more, but sometimes they start their own brands. Track and field champion Allyson Felix had a falling-out with Nike in 2018 and decided to launch her brand instead. It's called Saysh, and it's advertised as a lifestyle brand for women.

With the upcoming release of the Saysh One sneaker, fans want to know where to buy the already popular shoes and how much Allyson Felix's net worth is.

All pre-orders can be placed through the Saysh website , and the shoe is selling fast already! Make sure to get your pair early, but if the shoe sells out entirely, chances are Allyson will continue to create more sneakers for her fans.

Allyson spoke to Vogue about what she wanted for the $150 sneaker and emphasized, "We wanted to bridge the worlds of the professional and the casual, and create a sneaker to accompany women whenever and wherever. Typically in footwear, shoes are built for men, sized down, and recolored for women,” she says. “We understand the true proportion and need of a woman’s foot."

Thankfully, Allyson has made it easy to pre-order the Saysh One shoes, which will be ready in September 2021. The shoes come in three colors: powder blue, black, and white. The caption attached to the shoes reads, "The Saysh One’s lightweight construction pairs woven jacquard textiles and microsuede touches for a breathable, everyday sneaker."

What is Allyson Felix's net worth?

Born in Los Angeles in November 1985, Allyson Felix is competing in her fifth Summer Olympics — many athletes could only dream of participating in that many Olympics. She competed in her first Olympic Games at just 18 years old, and in total, she has nine Olympic medals (six gold medals and three silver medals).

According to StyleCaster, Allyson's net worth is around $4.5 million, primarily due to sponsorships and brand deals with Adidas, Nike, Gap, and Athleta. Allyson's falling-out with Nike occurred in 2018 after the birth of her daughter, and she accused them of not supporting her. They wanted her to return to racing ASAP, and offered a 70 percent pay cut, which Allyson found unacceptable.

Allyson told the New York Times, "Despite all my victories, Nike wanted to pay me 70 percent less than before. If that’s what they think I’m worth now, I accept that. What I’m not willing to accept is the enduring status quo around maternity. I asked Nike to contractually guarantee that I wouldn’t be punished if I didn’t perform at my best in the months surrounding childbirth ... If I, one of Nike’s most widely marketed athletes, couldn’t secure these protections, who could?"