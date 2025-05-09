Fox News's Jonathan Hunt Kept Talking as Former Trump Official Camryn Kinsey Fainted on-Air Camryn Kinsey fell of her chair and onto the floor as a shocked Jonathan Hunt looked on. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 9 2025, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Fox News

One of the scarier aspects of live television is the fact that anything can happen in real time, which means it's virtually impossible to hide a flub, or worse, from viewers. Although there are a ton of examples of on-air bloopers on YouTube, there are also a fair amount of harrowing situations caught on camera. Many of these upsetting scenarios involve live newscasts

Back in March 2023, California meteorologist Alissa Carlson suddenly collapsed as she was starting her segment. In the footage, two anchors introduce Alissa who is sitting behind a desk. Suddenly her eyes roll into the back of her head and she drops to the floor. It was pretty frightening to watch. This isn't the first time something like that has happened. In May 2025, political commentator Camryn Kinsey passed out while on Fox News @ Night. What happened? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

What happened to Camryn Kinsey when she was on Fox?

Following the appearance of former President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on The View, Camryn was invited onto Fox News @ Night to respond to some of the comments he made. When asked about why Kamala Harris lost the election, Biden chalked some of it up to sexism. While speaking with Jonathan Hunt, who was filling in for Trace Gallagher, Camryn started tripping over her words.

"This is what they have to do, they have to rewrite history because they had a failed campaign, they had a failed presidency," she told Jonathan. "They put her as the border czar. She never went to the border. So this is about incompetency. It’s not about, uh, ideology." Things took a turn after that as Camryn looked down at the desk, then slid off her chair next to an alarmed Jonathan, who didn't move a muscle.

"Oh my goodness," he said, looking off-camera. "We're just gonna get some help here for Camryn." Someone ran onto the stage as Jonathan said they were going to cut back to Lydia. Before he could throw it to her, he switched gears and said they were going to commercial.

Does anyone know if Camryn Kinsey is ok? She just fainted on LIVE TV while on Fox News.



pic.twitter.com/zxuWLUgtoU — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 9, 2025

Camryn is OK.

After the break, Jonathan assured viewers that the 24-year-old right-wing pundit was being taken care of. "Camryn is up and moving, we have paramedics checking her out now," he said. "We will keep you updated and of course we wish Camryn all the best."