What Happened to Comedian Casey Rocket? Casey often performs in the "Kill Tony" podcast in Austin, Texas. By Niko Mann Published April 29 2026, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @caseyrocket

Fans of comedian Casey Rocket want to know what happened to him. Casey often performs on the Kill Tony podcast, which is based out of Austin, Texas, per Slate.

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Kill Tony is reportedly one of the most popular stand-up comedy shows in the country, with 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube alone. It was created by Tony Hinchcliffe, who also hosts the show with Brian Redban. The program originated in Los Angeles but moved to Austin, Texas, and features anti-woke comedy. So, what happened to Casey Rocket?

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What happened to Casey Rocket?

Casey shared on Instagram back in October of 2025 that he was having some health issues that caused him to lose his breath. "My name is Casey 'Rocket' Rocket, and somewhere towards the end of the summer, I lost my breath," he revealed. "Eventually, I realized I was breathing so hard I couldn’t hear myself walking away from the things I used to run towards." The comedian added that due to his health, he'd been "playing hooky."

"I’ve been playing hooky on my destiny," he added. "If you find yourself feeling alone in places where you used to give anything to stay even a few extra seconds, it may be time to rethink your surroundings. It’s OK to ask for somebody with a bit more experience telling angst to reset your clocks. ... I’m going to get some help for a while before I film the hour I’ve been running for ya’ll on the road for the last 2 years."

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Casey Rocket's comedy tour was canceled over health issues.

Casey canceled the remainder of his tour, If I Riff Before I Wake, in the fall of 2025 due to his health issues, which he has not publicly elaborated on. "Even though I’m pushing the rest of this year’s tour dates, I can say with a bleeding heart, my pockets just STUFFED with rubies, and devious resolve that I’ll see ya’ll soon with riffs in tow," he wrote on Instagram. "Same as it ever was. You’ll be OK too. Again. I’ve never been more sure of it."

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Casey's website promised that the audience should "anticipate an evening of relentless cleverness, off-the-cuff unpredictability and moments" during shows on the tour, including "hilarious one-liners, crazy situations that can only be pulled off live." "To anyone who wants to witness the boundaries of contemporary stand-up comedy, a Casey Rocket show guarantees a fun evening filled with laughter, surprises, and energy that will have people buzzing long after the show has ended."

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News of the cancellation had folks on Reddit in shock, as some users also noted that Casey was no longer doing the Kill Tony podcast as well, and they wondered about his health. One user wrote, "Wonder what's going on with Casey. Apparently, he isn't a part of William's podcast as of late either." "Haven’t seen him in ages on the show, and his Instagram hasn’t posted in the new year," added another.