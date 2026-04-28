New Information Might Explain Why Key and Peele Stopped Working Together "New Key and Peele lore." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 28 2026, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you know anything about comedy, then you know the strong connection that once existed between comedians Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. The two not only starred on MAD TV, but also created the sketch comedy series Key & Peele, which ran from 2012 to 2015. Despite their tight bond, they eventually went their separate ways, with Jordan turning to directing, including the horror film Get Out, and Keegan-Michael taking on a number of other projects.

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While their drift apart has always been a topic of interest, it got renewed attention in April 2026 when comedian Akilah Hughes shared some insight into her alleged experience working with whom we believe to be Keegan-Michael. In fact, her comments could help explain why Keegan-Michael and Jordan stopped working together, and it may have something to do with Jordan’s wife, Elle Key. Keep scrolling for all the details.

Why don't Key and Peele work together anymore?

Before we jump into Akilah Hughes’s story, which seems to offer a different take on why Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele stopped working together, let’s revisit what the comedians themselves have said about their relationship.

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According to Keegan-Michael, it seems he and Jordan stopped collaborating simply because their lives started moving “in different directions.” During an interview with People back in 2024, he shared that it was a “tragedy” that he and Peele didn’t see each other very often, but seemed to suggest that it was their change in career paths that caused them to work together less and drift apart.

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“Your lives start to evolve and move in different directions. Our evolution, I think, is tied to both of what our desires are. His desire was to start exploring the horror genre, and my desire was to do more dramatic work like I had been trained in school.”

That, coupled with the fact that Jordan lives in Los Angeles and Keegan-Michael is based in New York, didn’t exactly make things easier. But according to Akilah, there may be a more underlying reason why the two comedians started spending less time together even after Key & Peele ended.

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Some parties really should stop. pic.twitter.com/zJytSrfttd — Key & Peele (@KeyAndPeele) December 31, 2021

Akilah Hughes hints at a possible reason Key and Peele drifted apart.

In a bit shared on her official YouTube channel in April 2026 titled “Explaining the Gap in My Resume,” Akilah Hughes went into detail about her time working with someone she nicknamed “Lock” for legal reasons. She also mentioned his friend, whom she called “Banana,” and by now you’ve probably pieced together she was likely referring to Keegan-Michael Key, aka Lock, and Jordan Peele, aka Banana.

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In the story, she explained she had a show she was trying to pitch and managed to get Lock’s name attached to it. But she said that his wife was very involved in the process — too involved, which led to a deal she and Lock landed with Disney to fall apart. She even alleged the wife made comments like, “Comedy comes in threes” and “The letter K is funny.”

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Akilah also says she got a call from Banana’s wife (if she’s referencing Jordan, then that would be Chelsea Peretti), who warned her about Lock’s wife, saying that she “wouldn’t trust her to hold a baby,” and even suggested she had cost Lock a significant amount of money. Akilah also said Banana’s wife even compared Lock’s wife to Phil Hartman’s wife. Maybe you remember, maybe you don’t, but Phil was shot dead by his wife, who then turned the gun on herself.

Comment

by u/ChikiBeibi from discussion

in Fauxmoi

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Based on Akilah’s experience with Lock and his wife, it sounds like her involvement in his work and projects could have impacted Lock’s relationship with Banana (Peele), especially since Banana’s wife gave Akilah such a stark warning about her.