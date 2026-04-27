Jonah Hill Left Los Angeles With His Wife and Kids — Where Does He Live Now? "When we had our first kid, we moved out there three years ago.” By Darrell Marrow Published April 27 2026, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Jonah Hill has officially traded the Hollywood lifestyle for something way more low-key. The actor recently opened up about leaving Los Angeles with his wife, Olivia Millar, and their two children. For Jonah, the move sounds less like a Hollywood escape and more like a reset.

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He grew up in Los Angeles and spoke warmly about the city’s ’90s skate, punk, and entertainment culture. But now, as a husband and father of two, he seems more interested in school runs, neighborly chats, and a quieter vibe.

Source: Mega

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Where does Jonah Hill live now?

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast said he lives in “a very small town in San Diego,” per People. He did not name the exact town, which makes sense because he has become much more private in recent years. Still, he did confirm that he and Olivia moved there after welcoming their first child. “So I live in a very small town in San Diego, and it’s amazing, and my neighbors are incredible people,” he said. “And when we had our first kid, we moved out there three years ago.”

Jonah explained that he still travels for work, but San Diego gives him the kind of normalcy that Los Angeles could not. He praised his neighbors and said they do not treat him like a celebrity. “They never treat me weird or ask me about my job or anything,” Jonah said. “And my neighbor is one of my great friends, Dr. Sean, he never asked. He’s here tonight. He never bothered me or was like, ‘Oh, what’s this person like?’”

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@thestartracker Jonah Hill was the surprise guest for the live Smartless podcast taping on April 25. The Superbad star told hosts Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman why he chose to leave LA to raise his family. In comments reported by People magazine, Hill said, " So I live in a very small town in San Diego, and it’s amazing, and my neighbors are incredible people. And when we had our first kid, we moved out there three years ago. I wanted to leave L.A. and raise a family outside of Los Angeles,” adding that raising his children outside of the Hollywood spotlight was important to him and his wife Olivia Miller. #jonahhill #smartless #willarnett #jasonbateman #podcast ♬ original sound - The Star Tracker - The Star Tracker

Jonah also gave Olivia a sweet shoutout during the taping, calling her his “best friend” before addressing her from the stage. “So, real quick, before we go any further, my wife is here. My best friend. Shout-out to my beautiful wife, Liv," he said. "Where is she? Oh, what’s up, baby?”

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Who is Jonah Hill’s wife?

Olivia is not just Jonah's wife; she has her own fashion empire going on. Olivia co-owns the online vintage shop Chasseresse with her sister Raychel, and she is the daughter of 1980s model Esmé Marshall. According to People, Jonah and Olivia first sparked romance rumors in August 2022, welcomed their first child in May 2023, and quietly became parents of two.

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The couple has kept their kids very private. Their first baby arrived in 2023, and Jonah revealed in April that they had welcomed a second child. Their children’s names, genders, and birth details have not been publicly disclosed. Before Olivia, Jonah had a few public relationships. He was previously engaged to Gianna Santos, but People confirmed in October 2020 that they ended their relationship a little more than a year after getting engaged. A source told the outlet that the split was amicable.