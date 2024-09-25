Home > Entertainment Are Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele Still Friends? Update on the Iconic Duo Keegan said, "We don't see each other that often anymore," when speaking of Jordan, adding, "which is, to me, a tragedy.” By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 25 2024, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Key & Peele was a wildly popular skit show on Comedy Central that first aired in 2014. Starring Hollywood comedic heavyweights Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele, the five-season run garnered an impressive fan base and left the world with multiple enduring jokes.

Although Keegan and Jordan seemed friendly while filming the show, fans want to know if they are still friends now. Here's what we know about the duo's relationship.

Are Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele still friends 10 years later?

It has been years since the iconic Comedy Central show hit the small screen. Most people over a certain age will remember the pair because their sketches produced many meme- and repeat-worthy moments.

But did their friendship stand the test of time as much as the show did? Unfortunately, it seems as though they don't really hang out anymore. According to Keegan, they really don't see each other much these days. In a recent interview with People, Keegan told the outlet, "We don't see each other that often anymore," when speaking of Jordan, adding, "which is, to me, a tragedy.”

However, reading between the lines can give fans some hope. While they aren't really on hanging out terms anymore, the fact that Keegan wishes he could see his old colleague more often means that they're likely still on good terms. So yes, their friendship seems to endure, but their schedules may not align.

Will "Key & Peele" get a revival?

This then, of course, begs the question: Will Key & Peele ever get a revival? It's always dangerous for actors to promise a show will return if it's not already in the works, so it's hard to get a straight answer in this kind of scenario.

But that didn't stop Keegan from planting hope in the hearts of fans everywhere. In a 2022 interview with Slash Film while promoting his Hulu series Reboot, Keegan had some thoughts on a revival of the show. Keegan explained at the time, "It's something that is in the back of our brains sometimes, but right now, we're just happy to be working on the stuff that we're working on. When I say 'it's in the back,' I mean it's way, way in the back, yeah."

And we know that sounds like it's a hopeless cause, but not so fast. Because when he says it's in the back of his mind, he means it's on his mind — which is better than a hard "no."