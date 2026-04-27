Jada Wallace’s Child With Singer Chris Brown Brings His Total to Four "Purest love." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 27 2026, 3:29 p.m. ET Source: MEGA / Instagram

Keeping up with Chris Brown’s private life can give you a bit of whiplash. Through the years, the R&B icon has dated multiple women, with a few he’s been in on-and-off relationships with. Many of those relationships brought children into the mix, despite the star taking the commitment to the next level. That said, it hasn’t stopped the “Angel Numbers/Ten Toes” crooner from having a beauty by his side.

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Fans who make it a point to stay abreast of Chris’s private life are aware that he’s been dating model Jada Wallace for quite some time. In fact, Jada has also exchanged words with one of his baby mamas in the past. That said, the pair has been going strong for quite some time, and now, they’ve entered a new chapter as a couple: Parenthood.

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How many kids does Jada Wallace have?

Oh baby! On April 26, 2026, Jada took to Instagram to announce she had welcomed a child, sharing gorgeous maternity photos.

“Purest love,” Jada captioned the carousel post showing shots of her in black-and-white, along with a photo of her newborn enjoying one of their first meals. Interestingly, the little one is already showing some personality, as its middle finger is up and proud through the feeding.

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While it’s unclear if it's a boy or a girl, this child is the first for Jada and is Chris’s fourth child overall. However, given the grandmother’s comment under the post, we can confidently say that it’s a boy! As expected, fans, loved ones, and Chris immediately showered the new mom with love.

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“Taurus gang,” Chris commented. “Congratulations! He’s just perfect. Sending love always,” Chris Brown’s mom, Joyce Hawkins commented. “He came out giving us the middle finger. His daddy is def Chris Brown,” a fan commented.

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Chris Brown has four baby mamas.

In case you want to keep up, Chris Brown now has four baby mamas. His first, Nia Guzman, is the mother of 11-year-old Royalty Brown. The second, Ammika Harris, is the mother of his son, 6-year-old Aeko Brown. The third, Diamond Brown, is the mother of 4-year-old Lovely Symphani Brown.

Diamond and Jada notably had a verbal disagreement in February 2026. Jada took issues with Diamond calling out Chris online, and the argument grew legs from there. From accusations of Diamond not moving on from Chris to Chris allegedly interfering in Diamond’s new relationships, things got ugly very quickly.

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In fact, Diamond made it a point to share that not only was Jada pregnant at the time (which is something she didn’t reveal, but fans suspected), she also shared that she wanted to fight Jada. Messy! Now that Jada is officially confirmed as Chris’s fourth baby mother, we have a feeling that the feud between the two ladies is far from over.