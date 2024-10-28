Home > Entertainment > Music Chris Brown Is the Adoring Father to Three Wonderful Kids: Royalty, Aeko, and Lovely Chris has three children: Royalty Brown, 10; Aeko Catori Brown, 4; and Lovely Symphani Brown, 2. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 28 2024, 2:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @missroyaltybrown Chris Brown with his kids Royalty, Aeko, and Lovely

Celebrities often appear one way to the world, and another way entirely at home. Such is the case for musical artist Chris Brown, who has had his fair share of eyebrow-raising headlines over the years as his fame has waxed and waned.

To the world, he's a music star with some extraordinarily disturbing allegations against him. At home, he's just dad. Chris has three kids. Here's what we know about them.

Source: Instagram / @missroyaltybrown Chris Brown poses with eldest daughter, Royalty Brown

Here are Chris Brown's kids.

Chris has three children: Royalty Brown, 10; Aeko Catori Brown, 4; and Lovely Symphani Brown, 2. They all come from different mothers, yet judging by pictures shared of Chris and his children online, he loves them all fiercely and equally.

Over the years, Chris has made some unpalatable headlines, including accusations of abuse and sexual assault. But whether or not that side follows him home to his children or not remains to be seen. Chris's eldest daughter, Royalty, shares images of herself and her father, along with her younger siblings, and it's clear that she both adores her father and feels adored by him, along with the younger Browns.

Source: Instagram / @missroyaltybrown Aeko Brown (L), Royalty Brown (C), Lovely Brown (R)

These are the baby mothers of Chris's three kids.

Chris's kids come from three different mothers, but they all seem to be at least somewhat amenable to the three kids spending time together. There are ample pictures of the trio bonding and spending time with their dad.

Royalty is the daughter of Chris and Nia Guzman, although he didn't know about his daughter until she was about eight months old (per TMZ). Shortly after meeting his daughter for the first time, he released the album "Royalty" and dedicated it to her.

Aeko is the son of Chris and his ex-girlfriend, Harris. He and Chris look strikingly similar — indeed, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Chris has joked that Aeko "just stole [his] whole face" (per People). Loyalty is the daughter of Chris and Diamond. The two have teamed up together for their daughter's milestones, and seem to be co-parenting well together.

Chris is one of those stars whose fame-adjacent reputation seems to be setting his world on fire. Between allegations of domestic abuse and a mounting scandal of his ties with Sean "Diddy" Combs, the music star's public image leaves much to be desired. It's often difficult for people to reconcile the celebrities they know with the private people behind them that they don't. And when it comes to celebrities like Chris Brown who struggle in the reputation and behavior department, that's a bigger struggle than for most.