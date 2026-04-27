Take It to Court! Lori Harvey Says She's "About to Have So Much Fun Suing Y’all" Lori has been linked to celebs such as Michael B. Jordan and Damson Idris. By Tatayana Yomary Updated April 27 2026, 6:25 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor and model Lori Harvey is an enigma to the male species. Aside from being young, rich, and beautiful, the 29-year-old is unapologetic about her dating life. Judging by her actions, she’s not afraid to leave a man — no matter how handsome or rich they are — and has the ability to do so without the hoopla that comes with relationship drama. And of course, she’s been able to genuinely date, have quality experiences, and leave relationships without a bun in the oven.

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That said, since Lori “moves like a man in relationships,” men on social media often have no qualms sharing misogynistic takes about her and her dating style. And it often comes with the creation of false narratives, from her being intimate with every man she’s encountered to tales of her being an “escort.” Now, the beauty has had enough and appears to be taking the legal route.

Source: MEGA

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Why is Lori Harvey threatening to sue people?

In a Friday, April 24, 2026, Instagram Stories post, per The Shade Room, Lori shared an interesting photo of herself wearing a sheet face mask and an equally interesting message.

“I hope yall had so much fun creating false narratives about me for clickbait… because I’m about to have so much fun suing yall,” the star wrote.

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And while intrigue into her dating life is at an all-time high, it appears she’s taking legal action against folks spreading rumors about her alleged “coupledom” with actor Damson Idris. Between folks saying that she dumped him to try and get back together with ex Michael B. Jordan to comments about her leaving Damson because he’s “too nice,” it’s been a lot to swallow.

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Apparently, word on the street is that Damson and Lori have called it quits for a second time. However, neither party has confirmed or denied that they’re back together.

Source: MEGA

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In March 2026, TMZ shared that the pair were caught engaging in some major PDA after a Paris Fashion Week event. This follows the two going their separate ways after dating for just short of a year together in November 2023.

Keep in mind, before and after the PDA incident, the two have been spotted with one another. As such, rumors started to fly that the pair were back together.

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However, a week after the pair were spotted kissing, gossip blog Deux Moi reports that Damson stepped out with model Avari Lanai in LA. So again, Lori and Damson's relationship status remains to be unknown.

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Will Lori Harvey follow through with the lawsuit?

It was once said that Lori Harvey has never been in any post-breakup drama because she makes her potential and confirmed boyfriends sign NDAs. And while that move may seem like a lot to the average person, Lori understands the importance of keeping personal business personal.

Source: MEGA

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That said, if she’s willing to add NDAs into the mix, taking the time to sue folks, mainly gossip bloggers and podcasters, for speaking ill of her and her romantic life, seems like a walk in the park.