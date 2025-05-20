What Happened to Cassian's Sister Kerri in 'Andor'? Series Answers Some Questions, but Not All 'Andor' has answered some questions and left others burning for fans. By Ivy Griffith Published May 20 2025, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Lucasfilm / Disney

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of Andor. When the Star Wars universe began expanding into series on Disney, there was a lot of skepticism about how effectively the feel of the series would mesh with the feel of the movies. After all, the telling of small stories amidst the larger context of the movies could get a little complicated and bogged down in details. Yet time and time again, Lucasfilm and Disney have delivered excellent companion series.

Article continues below advertisement

One of these series is Andor, which follows Rebel Cassian Andor in the years prior to Rogue One and A New Hope. While the series has answered some big questions about the time period leading up to the original trilogy, it has raised other questions in the process. So, what happened to Cassian's sister Kerri, who featured so prominently in the Season 1 Episode 1 "Kassa"? Here's what we know about his sister's fate.

Source: Lucasfilm / Disney

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Cassian's sister in the series 'Andor'?

While watching Andor, Cassian's search for his sister has at times taken a central theme. In the first episode, we see a young Cassian and his younger sister Kerri. But where did she go after that? Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like it was anywhere good.

The series seems to suggest that Cassian was the only kid to make it out of Kenari alive. Despite Cassian's best efforts to track his sister down, he only manages to hear word about one girl, supposedly from Kenari, trapped in a brothel on Morlana One. Of course, by the time he gets there, the girl is long gone. So was that a grown Kerri?

Article continues below advertisement

We don't know. But the series's dark tone doesn't bode well for any other potential child survivors from Cassian's planet. Of course, there's another theory about Cassian's sister that the internet has been toying with for a long time. And now, we finally have some answers.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Kleya Cassian's sister all grown up?

Kleya has long been a figure of intrigue and interest. After all, as it turns out at the end of Season 2, she's really important. Perhaps irreplaceably so for the Rebels. Kleya's big role in Season 2 sent fans into a tailspin of theories and "aha!" moments. The working theory for many has been that Kleya is a grown version of Kerri, Cassian's little sister. So is there any truth to the rumor?

According to Andor creator Tony Gilroy, no. In a phone interview with Decider, he was asked if he was relieved to be able to confirm that Kleya isn't just an undercover Princess Leia.

Article continues below advertisement

And in providing the answer, Tony tackled the rumor about Kleya being Cassian's sister, explaining, "No, I mean, I just got off an interview with someone wondering if we’d ever thought of having her be Cassian’s sister. You know what I mean? It’s like, no, I never, no. It would’ve been inappropriate to do it." So while Kleya is important in her own right, especially as far as the Rebels are concerned, she's not Cassian's sister.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, this means that any answers about what happened to Kerri will go unanswered for the foreseeable future. It's a sad story, but it's part of what made Cassian who he is, determined in his role with the Rebels.