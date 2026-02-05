Charlie Puth's Eyebrow Has a Remarkably Distinguishable Feature — How'd It Get There? Some believed Charlie had shaved his eyebrow due to a trend. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 5 2026, 9:12 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

There are a few things that diehard fans will instantly recognize about their favorite celebrities: their voice, their looks, and their unique quirks. But when it comes to singer and songwriter Charlie Puth, he has a feature that even casuals can recall: an unusual little split in his eyebrow.

While he is undeniably known for his buttery smooth voice and his ability to craft beautiful music out of thin air, his eyebrow split is a striking enough feature that it's become his signature. Here's what we know about what happened to Charlie Puth's eyebrow and why 2026 looks to be his year.

Source: MEGA

What happened to Charlie Puth's eyebrow?

Charlie's eyebrow has that unique split. During the early 2020s, it was a look sought after by many Gen Z content creators who would shave a little slit in their eyebrows. It's a little bit punk, a little bit alternative, and it was embraced readily by many young people. But is that why Charlie's eyebrow looks that way?

In fact, Charlie's eyebrow slit comes from a frightening experience he went through as a child. In 2014, he was facing mounting rumors about why he had the slit, before it became popular, and he finally put those to rest with a tweet. He wrote, "I was bit by a dog when I was 2 and almost died from head trauma. My eyebrow is permanently like that. I don’t shave it. Spread the word" (via CBS News).

So, despite the fact that he was ahead of the trend, it was kind of an accidental inspiration. His eyebrow slit is due to a childhood dog attack, and a permanent scar that left that portion of his brow unable to grow hair.

Charlie Puth joining impressive line-up of Super Bowl voices for 2026 game.

Luckily for Charlie, it works to enhance his overall aesthetic and has become his signature look. He brought it with him into 2026, which could be Charlie's best year yet.

For one of his first triumphs of the year, Charlie was tapped to sing the Star-Spangled Banner at the 2026 Super Bowl, joining several other major performers to lend their voice to the event. Bad Bunny was tapped for the half-time show, and punk band Green Day was given the honor of a pre-game concert that seems to be setting the stage for a very forward-thinking and progressive event.

Charlie, known for his voice and his ability to both write songs and create remixes and new versions of old songs, has promised "something special" for his national anthem performance.