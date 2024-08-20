Home > News New York Lawyer Chris Morvillo Has Been Missing Since a Yacht Sank Near Italy Chris Morvillo's ominous social media post has some interested in his disappearance. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 20 2024, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: LinkedIn

Following news that a yacht called The Bayesian had sunk off the coast of Italy, many avid news consumers are eager to learn everything they can about the yacht and its passengers. One of those passengers is lawyer Chris Morvillo, who has been missing since the yacht sank.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of his disappearance, along with his wife and four other people who were aboard the yacht, many want to know what happened to Chris. Here's what we know about the capsized yacht and about the eerie post he wrote just hours before his disappearance.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Chris Morvillo?

Chris was a 59-year-old lawyer based out of New York City, and he worked with Mike Lynch, the owner of the yacht and a British tech giant. Chris helped Mike win a recent fraud trial, and Chris thanked his team in one of his final posts prior to his disappearance. “And, finally, a huge thank you to my patient and incredible wife, Neda Morvillo, and my two strong, brilliant, and beautiful daughters, Sabrina Morvillo and Sophia Morvillo," he wrote at the end of a LinkedIn post.

“None of this would have been possible without your love and support. I am so glad to be home. And they all lived happily ever after," he added ominously. It's unclear exactly what happened to Chris and the other five passengers who are missing from the yacht. The 160-foot luxury yacht sank on the morning of Aug. 19 after a violent storm struck the coast of Porticello.

Article continues below advertisement

Divers were set to resume their search for those who were missing on Aug. 20 as they attempted to reach the ship's hull, which is 164 feet underwater. Some officials believe that there may be people trapped in the hull, although it's unclear whether it's possible that they have survived this long. Fifteen people survived the initial sinking, including a mother who held her baby daughter over her head to prevent her from drowning.

Article continues below advertisement

Morvillo was on The Bayesian to celebrate a case.

Chris is a partner at a law firm called Clifford Chance in Manhattan. He is a former federal prosecutor and worked on the prosecutions that occurred in the wake of 9/11. He appears to have been on board the yacht to celebrate Mike's acquittal in a fraud case that had spanned more than a decade.

At the time of the verdict, Chris and his partners said in a statement, per TechCrunch, “This verdict closes the book on a relentless 13-year effort to pin HP’s well-documented ineptitude on Dr. Lynch. Thankfully, the truth has finally prevailed. We thank Dr. Lynch for his trust throughout this ordeal and hope that he can now return home to England to resume his life and continue innovating.”