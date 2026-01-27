Chris Salcedo Announced That His Newsmax Show Would Be Coming to an End Chris Salcedo is done at Newsmax, but will still be on the radio. By Joseph Allen Updated Jan. 27 2026, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Although Fox News has been the dominant force in right-wing media for decades, Newsmax has emerged as a real rival. The network, which leans even farther to the right than Fox, has lower budgets, but also a dedicated audience that turns to them regularly.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, fans of the network were surprised to discover that Chris Salcedo is no longer on the network. He hosted The Chris Salcedo Show, which has been off the air since the middle of January. Here's what we know about what happened to him.

Source: Newsmax

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Chris Salcedo on Newsmax?

Chris Salcedo's show for Newsmax appears to have been ended by the network, although Chris didn't offer much notice to his fans. His final show was on Jan. 16, and during it, he ardently stuck up for Newsmax even though he would no longer be on the network. "Today will be my last show on Newsmax, and I should say at the onset that I, I fervently believe that the media landscape needs a vibrant and powerful Newsmax given the marked fall of other outlets out there," he said during his final show.

"Now, I have so many people to thank. Let me start with my amazing team. It's changed slightly over the years, but these are the folks that have helped to make my vision for The Chris Alcedo Show a reality," he continued. While Chris didn't explain why his show was canceled, there were plenty of fans who were upset by the news that he would no longer be on the air.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris will continue to host a regular radio show on KSEV Radio from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET, and he'll also continue producing The Salcedo Storm Podcast. After announcing that he was leaving Newsmax, Chris posted about the outpouring of love and support he received, saying that fans had crashed his website. "I am astonished and humbled ... after my announcement that I was leaving Newsmax, it appears you all crashed https://chrissalcedo.com," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

@CSalcedoShow signing off today 😢



CHRIS SALCEDO LAST SHOW ON NEWSMAX



Welcome back, my friends. Before I end the show, I wanted to pass on some news to you today. Today will be my last show on Newsmax, and I should say at the onset that I, I fervently believe that the media… pic.twitter.com/DNS8oCnFZn — BELINDA WOOLEY (@BMWQQ17) January 16, 2026 Source: X/@BMWQQ17

Article continues below advertisement

Fans want Newsmax to bring Chris back.

Following Chris's announcement that his show was going off the air, plenty of fans were genuinely upset with Newsmax. "I'm sorry, Chris, but the woman that they plugged into your slot doesn't hold a candle to you! And to add insult to injury, your name is still listed on the banner. Very disappointed in Newsmax! Time to start looking for a different option," one person wrote on X.