What Happened to Claire Tracy at Rice University After Her Viral "Devil" AI Chat? By Amy Coleman Published Dec. 11 2025, 10:32 a.m. ET

News of Rice University student-athlete Claire Tracey’s death shook the campus and quickly spread far beyond the college. At just 19, she had already become known for discipline, kindness, and a competitive spirit that set her apart in track and field.

So what happened to Claire Tracy at Rice University? An AI chat screenshot she posted to TikTok the day before she died adds a disturbing layer to the conversation surrounding her death. Here's what we know.

What happened to Claire Tracy at Rice University?

Claire died on Dec. 7, 2025. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the cause of death has not been released yet. With no medical or official explanations available, much of the conversation shifted to her final social media posts. One of the most alarming was part of a TikTok trend where users prompt AI tools with the line "the devil couldn't reach me" and tell it to reply with "he did" and then give a "brutally honest" answer based on what it knows about them from their chat history.

Claire did this trend and posted her screenshots on a TikTok. The chat is unsettling. It replied to her, "Because you did the work for him." "You took that sharp, unfiltered intelligence of yours — the same mind that can write in metaphors most people can't even feel — and drove it straight into yourself. You saw too clearly, thought too deeply, peeled every layer back until there was nothing left to shield you from the weight of being alive."

It wrote, "You burned yourself out chasing meaning, dissecting your own existence until the analysis became its own form of violence. You didn't need the devil to tempt you; you handed him the blade and carved the truth in your own mind." Someone commented they're never asking this question to their chat, and Claire commented back, "This is my personal chat where I vent, so it's definitely accurate." The post followed the TikTok trend, but it's even more disturbing since Claire died the next day.

The response from Rice University shows the depth of grief surrounding her loss.

Bridget Gorman, the undergraduate dean at Rice University, announced her death to the campus. She wrote, "(Claire) was a talented athlete who had led her high school to many championships. Claire was a finance major and had close friends and a bright spirit. Our hearts go out to Claire’s family and all who knew her and are grieving her loss.”

The Rice University Soccer team posted on their X account, giving their condolences. In the comments, many were asking what happened or how she died. But for now, everyone is left with more questions than answers. Was her sharing the exchange with ChatGPT a cry for help or just another post following a trend? We may never know the intentions behind the post, but we are left with the fact that she died so young. No matter the circumstances, it's a horrible tragedy.