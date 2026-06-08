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Cole From 'Shiloh and Bros' Dies at Age 19 – What Happened?

"In recent years, Cole faced significant health challenges with extraordinary bravery."

Lea Vatenmakher - Author
By

Published June 8 2026, 8:30 a.m. ET

What Happened to Cole From Shiloh and Bros — How Have Fans Responded?
Source: Instagram / @colepharris

The family-friendly miniseries Shiloh and Bros features a large cast that includes actor Cole Harris. While the aforementioned show is Cole's most notable work, the actor is also known for his YouTube channel, Fantation, which features his solo comedy sketches and gaming content.

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However, there's been a recent update about Cole that has left fans in shock. See what happened to the young actor and what people are saying about the information.

Cole Harris
Source: Instagram / @colepharris
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What happened to Cole from 'Shiloh and Bros?' His cause of death revealed.

Unfortunately, Cole tragically passed away on June 1, 2026. He was just 19 years old.

Someone in the know, named Caitlyn, posted on Instagram, "Yesterday, Shiloh and Bros fandom received some devastating news. Cole, a member of the SAB cast, had passed away due to cancer at age 19. He was more than just a character on the screen. To those closest to him, he was a friend, son, and wonderful human being."

The devastating update concluded with, "If you guys could pray for Cole’s family, friends, and those who worked alongside him for peace of mind, I’m sure they would appreciate it."

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Source: Instagram / @caiticat5532

Cole's obituary confirms Caitlyn's statement.

Tennessee's Sumner Funeral Home wrote, "Cole Parker Harris, 19, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away far too soon, leaving behind a legacy of courage, imagination, faith, and love. ... In recent years, Cole faced significant health challenges with extraordinary bravery. Even through difficult treatments and recovery, he continued pursuing his passions and inspiring those around him through his resilience, faith, and unwavering hope."

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The beautiful message continued by highlighting Cole's creativity, love of performing, talent, charisma, and "remarkable character." It also drew attention to Cole's selflessness in gifting bone marrow to his sister when she had leukemia — an act which saved her life.

Source: Instagram / @colepharris
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They further shared that Cole was incredibly funny, loved to sing "everything from Broadway musicals to Tyler, the Creator," and was a massive fan of Dungeons & Dragons.

The obituary concluded with, "Cole will be deeply missed and forever remembered for his talent, his selflessness, his boundless spirit, and the light he brought into the lives of others."

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Source: Instagram / @colepharris

Fans are reacting to the tragic news.

Given what a bright light Cole was in the world, it's unsurprising that fans are devastated by the news. One person took to Reddit to write, "RIP, Cole. He was really funny whenever he was in the videos. He had an infectious smile."

Another echoed, "Time to watch every S&B video with Cole now (while probably crying). Fly high, buddy."

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Meanwhile, a third person revealed, "Rest in peace. He's in a better place now. ... He was a great warrior. He didn't tell anybody he had cancer. He just wanted to make people happy."

Source: Instagram / @colepharris
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In what appears to be a form of denial, many people are doubting whether or not the information is true. One such comment simply states, "I don’t think this is real."

While we'd love for this to all be misinformed speculation, the obituary proves that this tragic update is very real. Rest in peace, Cole. You will be greatly missed.

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