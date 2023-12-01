Home > Entertainment > Music Colter Wall Took To Social Media to Postpone His December 9th Show — What’s Happening? Colter Wall had to postpone another show. Some fans say it's his voice, and others are worried for his mental health — but what's really happening? By Sarah Walsh Dec. 1 2023, Published 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@colterwall

The Gist: Colter Wall was supposed to play a show on Dec. 9th.

Like a few shows before, he had to cancel last minute.

The show is being postponed to March 9th, 2024.

Colter Wall, the celebrated Canadian cowboy and Western artist, recently took to Instagram to announce the rescheduling of his Dec. 9th show in Durant, OK. Fans were left wondering about the sudden change in plans as they eagerly awaited an explanation from the Saskatchewan-based singer-songwriter. Some fans are reaching out in support of Colter, while others are less than impressed!

Colter gave no reason for why he is postponing. What's happening?

In the unexpected announcement, Colter provided little insight into the reasons behind the rescheduling. His post simply stated, "The show in Durant, OK has been rescheduled for March 9, 2024. Apologies for any inconvenience, tickets for the original show will be honored at the new date. Refunds will be issued to those who can’t make the new date. Thanks for your understanding."

Source: Getty Images

As news of the rescheduled show spread across social media, fans expressed a range of emotions. Some offered their understanding and support, urging fellow fans to empathize with the challenges artists may face. Others, however, voiced disappointment, citing previous cancellations that left them inconvenienced.

One fan said, "This is crushing. We had a whole trip planned from FL to see you this date. Hopefully we can make it March 9." Another retorted, "Boo f--king hoo people, y’all act like you’ve never called in sick before give the guy a break."

Could mental health or voice problems be the reason Colter isn't playing his show?

A segment of Colter's fan base speculates that the abrupt alteration in the tour schedule might be linked to the artist's voice. Colter has been known for his distinct deep voice, a defining characteristic of his unique sound. Changes in vocal style and tone have been observed by fans over the years, prompting speculation about potential voice-related issues.

In recent years, there has been a growing awareness of mental health challenges, and Colter has spoken out before about his battles with depression — especially after his album "Little Songs" came out. The demanding nature of touring and the pressures of the music industry can take a toll on artists, and Colter's decision might be a reflection of a broader conversation. Fans are wondering if Colter's decision to postpone the show could be connected.

