Rapper Conway the Machine a Suffered Facial Injury Due to a Tragic Incident

It’s all fun and games and showing who’s about the street life until someone ends up severely injured or dead. It pains many artists and fans alike to see such destruction occur.

And unfortunately, Conway the Machine has fallen victim to it as well. While many fans noticed that there was something going on with the “Scatter Brain” lyricist’s face, the question of how and when it happened has never been answered — until now.

According to the Daily Emerald , Conway the Machine’s face is injured is due to a 2012 shooting. After being shot in the back of the head, the site reports that the wound, unfortunately, left him permanently paralyzed on one side of his face.

Conway the Machine is 1/3 of Griselda and the brother to Westside Gunn. He has proven himself many times that he a top emcee and making a name for himself. Here is a thread ranking his discography that I fell like will be recognized as great and consistent. pic.twitter.com/zX5zKmc4rT

While the MC is grateful to be alive, he shared how his injury played a role in his mental health in an interview with The Athletic.

“When you gotta look at yourself in the mirror and you know that you don’t look the same, or your kids gotta see you don’t look the same and your momma gotta see you like that — it definitely takes a toll. ... it’s like a war in your mind,” he told the publication.