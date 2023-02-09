Home > Entertainment Source: Instagram/@courtneyzavala KPRC 2’s Courtney Zavala Is No Longer on ‘Houston Life’ — What Happened? By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 9 2023, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

In 2003, news anchor Courtney Zavala moved to Houston, Texas, to further pursue her dreams as an on-air journalist. The St. Xavier University graduate’s move paid off, as she became one of the most notable personalities on Houston’s KPRC 2.

During her 20-year run with the station, Courtney has had multiple evening and weekend time slots, but she landed her most recent consistent gig with the station’s lifestyle segment, Houston Life. In 2017, Courtney took Jennifer Broome’s place when the host stopped co-hosting with Derrick Shore. Although Courtney had worked for the station for a decade at that point, fans appreciated seeing her and Derek weekly. However, in January 2023, Courtney vanished from her hosting duties, and KPRC viewers want to know why.

What happened to Courtney Zavala?

Courtney started the new year in the same position at Houston Life and KPRC. She was seemingly looking forward to another year on-camera, and posted her moments at work on Instagram.

On Jan. 10, Courtney shared a photo of her and Derrick unintentionally coordinating their outfits for the day. The host appeared to be in good spirits as she smiled for the camera and captioned it with, “This happens more often than not #matchymatchy #coordinate #cohostthings.”

One week after Courtney and Derrick’s post, KPRC viewers noticed Courtney wasn’t on Houston Life. The host also stopped posting from her KPRC 2 Facebook account, further sparking fans’ concerns. Soon after, Derrick revealed Courtney quit KPRC after 20 years with the network. “After 20 years at KPRC and more than five years at Houston Life, Courtney Zavala is moving on,” Derrick announced on the show on Jan. 18, 2023, per the Houston Chronicle. “Yesterday [Jan. 17, 2023] was her last day on our broadcast. Courtney, I have truly never had a partner and a friend just like you.”

Courtney didn’t share with her fans that she would no longer be on the air after her final appearance. However, the Chicago native left a cryptic message on her Instagram account leading up to Derrick’s confirmation. While posting a photo of gorgeous emerald green heels, on a matching rug with a tiger graphic, Courtney expressed feeling overwhelmed during the workweek.

“Felt like this needed a moment 🐅 💚,” Courtney captioned the Jan. 11 photo. “Anyone else feeling like this week has been the longest month?!” To some fans, the anchor’s transparent post signaled she really did leave KPRC. Underneath her comments, fans expressed their sadness over Courtney’s unexpected departure.

“Oh no!! It’s true… you did leave😢 I feel like you didn’t say goodbye,” one fan wrote to Courtney. “I will miss you terribly. My husband told me this morning, and I was like, ‘No, it has to be a rumor!! 😭’ but best of luck on your new journey ❤️.” “So sorry to not see you and Derrick together. Such great chemistry. Guess that is one less show to watch,” another fan declared.

Courtney Zalava has several passions and side hustles outside of KPRC.

Although Courtney doesn’t seem to have any plans to share her side of why she left KPRC, she is currently focused on her life away from the office.