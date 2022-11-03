Astros Superfan Mattress Mack Went Off on Phillies Fans at the World Series

As for Mattress Mack, he initially indirectly responded to the situation on Twitter by tweeting the Romans 12:21 verse from the Bible; however, he eventually directly addressed the viral video in an exclusive interview with Fox 26 Houston.

"I was told by several people, this is some of the worst fans ever, and I underestimated just how bad they are," he explained. "We’ll live through it, and we’ll win tonight. Hopefully, that will calm them down."