The Phillies' New Manager Rob Thomson Made MLB History With His Two-Year Contract
It is a truth universally acknowledged that men in sports are paid a lot of money, particularly if they actually help their team win games.
Rob Thomson is a prime example. He has been the bench coach for the Phillies since 2018. In October 2022, the team signed Rob to a two-year contract as their manager.
So, how did Rob make the jump from bench coach (basically the second-in-command to the manager) to team manager? What is Rob's salary now with his new promotion? Here's what we know.
What is the Phillies' manager Rob Thomson's salary?
Rob took over as interim manager of the Phillies in June 2022 after the former manager, Joe Girardi, was fired, per ESPN.
Acting as interim manager, Rob made history. Per the same report, Rob became the fourth coach in the MLB's history to lead a team with at least seven games under .500 and take them to the postseason. In other words, Rob earned his promotion with the Phillies.
Although we don't have official confirmation from the Phillies in terms of what Rob's salary is at the moment, the site ABTC gave a general estimate of $2 million for Rob's annual salary.
Naturally, that figure could've increased given Rob's newer, more permanent role with the team.
Rob has helped the Phillies achieve greatness this season.
In another first, Rob is also the first Canadian-born manager to lead a team to the postseason (the playoff rounds for teams to compete to make it to the World Series).
Oh yeah, did we mention that the Phillies actually made it to the World Series? We'd say that Rob's promotion was definitely well-deserved!
The Phillies are currently facing off against the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. Rob's team broke another record in Game 3 on Nov. 1, 2022. How? They tied the record for the most home runs hit during a World Series game (per another ESPN report).
How many games do the Phillies have to win to be World Series champs?
It has been 12 years since the Phillies had a home World Series game in Philadelphia. Will they succeed this year and win the World Series with the astute assistance of Rob as their team manager?
As of Game 3, the Phillies are leading the Astros 2–1. There are seven games total in the World Series, so at this point in time, it's anyone's game still (things can change in an instant if one team slips in their game).
If the World Series 2022 does make it all the way to Game 7, fans of the Phillies can watch them battle it out for the ultimate MLB title on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, on Fox at 8 p.m. EST.
Will the Phillies hit a home run or ultimately strike out in the World Series? We'll just have to wait and see.