A Medical Issue Took QVC Host Dan Hughes Off-Air, but He’s Making a Recovery

Though he didn’t go into details about his recent medical issue, Dan has been candid over the years about his February 2013 heart attack. He opened up about that scare in a Facebook post that November.

“I am by nature a rather private individual (not easy to do when you work on TV),” he wrote in that post. “I can also truly say that every single day of my life feels like a blessing. Many of you might know that I was out of work for an extended period of time back in February … and I have never really taken the time to say why.”

He went on: “On Feb 21st, I suffered a massive heart attack that should have ended my days. But, for reasons that I cannot understand … it did not. I will spend the rest of my long and happy life trying to deserve this second chance.”