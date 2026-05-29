Phillies Prospect Daniel Brito Is Still Playing Baseball Despite Harrowing Accident “I obviously feel grateful that I’m still here." By Niko Mann Published May 29 2026, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @https://www.instagram.com/britodaniel_13/?hl=en

Minor league baseball player Daniel Brito suffered from a medical emergency back in 2021 while playing third base for the Rochester Red Wings. The team was playing against Lehigh Valley at Frontier Field in Rochester, NY, and folks want to know what happened to the athlete.

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According to Sports Illustrated, the Venezuelan baseball player was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2014 after excelling through the minor leagues, and he was expecting a potential call-up in the fall before the emergency. So, where is he now?

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Here's what happened to Daniel Brito.

Daniel was on the field when he suffered from a seizure caused by a ruptured arteriovenous malformation, the abnormal tangle of blood vessels connecting arteries and veins that disrupts the circulation of normal blood flow and oxygen, per MLB. Footage of the incident showed several players rushing to help Danilie after noticing something was wrong and laying him down on the field.

The athlete was rushed to the University of Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital, and a team of doctors performed several life-saving surgeries. Daniel spent 59 days in the Intensive Care Unit, and he described waking up in the ICU, per The Fightfighters. "I don't remember anything," he said, "I just, when I, when I, when I wake up, I just open my eyes, and I see my wife, my mom. I just told my doctor, 'like hey, I can be good for playing a game?' And she told me, 'Yes.' I said, Okay.'"

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However, Daniel was completely paralyzed on his left side and had to learn how to walk again. He said he would ask his doctor every day if he would play baseball again, and she would tell him he would. "Every day, 'Hey, you think I can be good for playing that game?' And she, she always told me that 'Yes, you been good.'" The athlete also had to relearn getting out of bed and how to hold a glass, as well as how to play the game he loves.

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“I obviously feel grateful that I’m still here," he said. "But I know I’m going to play.” And he did play again for Charleston Dirty Birds in West Virginia, until they learned that he could no longer slide. "I hit a double, and when I go into second, I just think hey how am I, like, in my mind is going like, it's like this, like this, and I just almost break, break my leg. That's why he told me like 'Hey, you can, you can go back home, like practice.'"

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He then went to play for the Fightfigthers and is reportedly now a free agent. "I just want to show the people ... it's no no no problem what happened to you," he said. "You need to keep going where you want to going on my life. Never give up. That's my word. Never give up, never."