Fans Are Noticing the Difference Between Rafael Nadal's Arms, and Can't Look Away "My left arm is much more developed than my right arm." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 28 2026, 5:13 p.m. ET Source: Reddit / Rocket_King // Reddit / kakaroto99

We're all pretty accustomed to most athletes being in near-perfect physical shape, as their livelihood depends on it. That said, every now and then, someone will surprise the public by not looking the way someone in their sport usually appears.

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Former tennis player Rafael Nadal served as a perfect example of this, as fans started noticing a significant difference in his arms. In fact, one could argue that each of his arms looks like it belongs to a different person! Naturally, the internet did a deep dive into why this is, and we have all the answers.

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There's a significant difference between Rafael Nadal's arms.

While most people were baffled by the difference between Rafael's arms, tennis enthusiasts weren't surprised at all. In fact, they revealed that unevenly shaped arms are a common hazard of the job.

In fact, as one TikToker shared, tennis is the sport that causes the most disparity between the left and right sides of the body. According to this expert, a tennis player's dominant arm can be up to 20% larger than their non-dominant arm, because of how much they work those muscles while playing.

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This makes perfect sense, once you think about it. Imagine just working out one of your arms all the time; of course, it'd be much larger than the other! As the aforementioned TikTok shared, tennis is different than other sports in that you really only use one side of your body to play. This means that a professional player, like Rafael, would only be able to even things out at the gym, which isn't really enough to make up for such a big discrepancy.

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Rafael Nadal's left and right arms are different sizes.

As Rafael's arms continue to spark conversation, athletes of other sports shared their own physical changes that can occur from their work. People acknowledged that fencing, badminton, and bowling can all create a similar result to that in Rafael's arms. That said, one person in the TikTok clip's comments section humorously pointed out, "If they don't play any sports, especially tennis, be suspicious."

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Rafael has commented on his arms' unevenness.

Rafael is perfectly aware that his arms are two different sizes, as he's spoken to Men's Journal about it. The athlete called the public's focus on his arms "funny," and indicated that other players have it too, although they make it less noticeable.

The tennis player shared, "If you look at many other players, they are probably fitter than me. The difference probably is that I was playing sleeveless. Now that I carry shirts with sleeves, it doesn’t look that different. And also, my left arm is much more developed than my right arm. This is because I play lefty, and that’s sort of my gym, the tennis court. That’s where I have fun."

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Source: MEGA