Two Teenagers Have Been Charged in Connection to the Death of 14-Year-Old Danika Troy "If you commit an adult crime, you deserve to serve adult time." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 10 2025, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: Law&Crime Network

The mother of 14-year-old Danika Troy made a heartfelt plea to Facebook, asking for photos of her daughter. "She never would let me take any of her as a teen," wrote Ashley Troy on Dec. 5, 2025. The comments were filled with images of Danika. Some were posted by Ashley, while others were from people who knew the teenager. They tell a story of a typical kid who was sometimes goofy, occasionally embarrassed about being photographed, and deeply loved by her friends and family.

Article continues below advertisement

Danika's body had been found three days before Ashley's post on Facebook. The teenager had been reported missing on Dec. 1. "She should still be here with us, laughing, joking, and dreaming about everything that she wanted to do," friend Kylie Roulhac said at a vigil for Danika, per ABC 3. What happened to Danika Troy? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what happened to Danika Troy.

According to FOX13, Danika was reported missing by her mother at 7:00 a.m. on Dec. 1. During a press conference held by Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson, he revealed that Danika had been murdered the night before. Police were called on Dec. 2 after a passerby came upon Danika's body. The 14 year old had been shot multiple times, after which her body had been set on fire.

Mitchell Eddins didn't report finding Danika's body to police until the following day, per the Pensacola News Journal. A police report obtained by the outlet said Eddins walked over to check out Danika's scooter. He noticed the burned body, grabbed the scooter, and returned home. After hiding the two-wheeled vehicle in a back room, other occupants in the house urged Eddins to call the police. He has since been charged with failure to report a death to law enforcement and petit theft.

Article continues below advertisement

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to Danika Troy's murder.

Police have arrested 14-year-old Kimahri Blevins and 16-year-old Gabriel Williams in connection with Danika's death. They have been charged with premeditated murder, reports CBS Austin. A witness told police that Williams and Blevins planned the murder together.

Article continues below advertisement

Blevins told investigators the last time he spoke with Danika was at the start of Thanksgiving break. He said they argued, which resulted in Danika being blocked on social media. They didn't speak after that. When asked about the wooded area where Danika's body was found, Blevins stopped talking and asked for a lawyer. Williams told police that, "Danika has made hurtful comments to Gabriel about being worthless and a gang-banger, which upset him."