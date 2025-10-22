What Happened to Liam Stark? The 14-Year-Old Went Missing From His Long Island High School "I just keep sending out love to him and hoping that he can feel it, wherever he is, and that it can help and he can come home." By Niko Mann Published Oct. 22 2025, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: Facebook / Christy Lynn

A 14-year-old boy, Liam Stark, disappeared after being dropped off at this high school in Mastic Beach in Long Island, N.Y., and the worried community wondered what happened to him.

According to Greater Long Island.com, Liam disappeared after being dropped off by his brother, Aidan, at this high school at 7 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2025. Video footage from William Floyd High School showed Liam walking toward the building, but he never went inside.

Source: Facebook / Christy Lynn

What happened to Liam Stark?

Liam went missing after being dropped off at William Floyd High School on Oct. 17, and he was later seen heading toward a Dunkin' Donuts, per News 12 Long Island. His mother, Chritsy, told the outlet that Liam was processing trauma as of late, and he was seen wiping away tears before walking away from the school. "You can kind of watch him contemplating suddenly, ‘Am I going? Am I not?’” she said. "I think, in a wounded way, this was his, ‘I can make it.'"

According to People, Liam was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. that day after he didn't get off the school bus. "It’s been just devastating,” said Liam's brother, Aidan. "I just want to give him the world," added his mother. "I just keep sending out love to him and hoping that he can feel it, wherever he is, and that it can help, and he can come home."

Surveillance footage later showed Liam at a CVS in Shirley, N.Y., and he took some books out of his backpack and left them in the pharmacy. At 8:55 a.m., the teen was seen at a gas station right next to the CVS. He was then seen walking through a parking lot at Kohl’s around 9 a.m. Video of Liam inside the OK Petroleum in Brookhaven was also recovered.

The following day, a witness saw Liam on Northern Boulevard walking toward William Floyd Parkway. His school asked for help from the community in finding Liam on Facebook. "Every member of our community can make a difference in this search," read the post. "Please take a moment to view the attached flyer and share it widely. Your vigilance and assistance are invaluable in helping to bring Liam home safely."

The Suffolk County Police Department detectives also asked the community for help locating Liam, and his mother shared a message on Facebook asking for help as well in finding Liam. "It is possible, of course, that he found a vacant house to hide in/around too," she wrote of the sightings of Liam and the search.

"So I’m open, of course, to a search party, of course. But I can’t fathom how to go about doing that with so little information. If someone has any ideas of how to coordinate a search with such wide perimeters. I need my boy home." We are happy to report that at 1:37 p.m., on Oct. 22, Christy announced on Facebook that Liam had been found and was at home.

