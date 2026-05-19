'Danny Go' Actor Daniel Coleman Reveals That His Son's Health Has Taken a Turn "His energy levels have dropped very low." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 19 2026, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@danielspaniels

If you ask the average child ages 3 to 7, Danny Go is what they like to watch in their free time. The YouTube show is a children’s educational program that can play a role in a child’s physical and mental development. From encouraging children to get off the couch with exercise, play, and dance-along songs to educational concepts, this show is a well-rounded program for young minds.

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Although Daniel Coleman and his wife, Mindy, host the show with friends to help children, one wouldn’t think that they’re battling their own issues behind the scenes. Daniel has been open about his son, 14-year-old Isaac, who has been going through some health issues. However, a recent update shares that things have taken a turn.

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What happened to ‘Danny Go'?

Unfortunately, Daniel decided to stop producing Danny Go in February 2026, for the time being, to tend to his family. "As some of you may know, my oldest son, Isaac, was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer this past month,” Daniel wrote on the show’s Facebook page. “As a result, we've made the decision to cancel our tour plans for 2026. Dancing with so many of you in person over the last 18 months has been a true joy, and we hope to get another tour rolling when the time is right."

He continued: "In the meantime, we're going to keep making videos, writing books, developing toys, and sharing other exciting things as much as we can this year. We love what we do and it's an honor to be a part of you and your kids' lives! Thank you so much for watching our show."

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Daniel Coleman revealed that his son’s Issac cancer has spread.

As fans have been sending well wishes and prayers to the Coleman family, Isaac’s condition has unfortunately gotten worse. In an April 23, 2026, Instagram post, Daniel shared a photo of himself and his family, while giving fans an update on Isaac’s Fanconi anemia.

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“Haven’t updated on Isaac’s cancer in a bit, and it’s still difficult for me to process and talk about,” he shared. “But the high-level update is that his cancer has continued to spread aggressively, and his energy levels have dropped very low. We’re in the midst of a short palliative radiation round right now to slow down the growth of a large mass under his right eye, but we’ve shifted into a comfort-focused approach with him overall.”Daniel also shares that the family has enlisted the help of a hospice team.

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“He has a hospice team onboard now to help manage the pain, and we are just doing our best to make each day as enjoyable and restful as possible for him,” Daniel shared. “Mindy and I are heartbroken watching him decline, knowing how frustrating and scary this must be for him. But we’re trying to hold it all together and keep soaking up the time we still have with our boy.