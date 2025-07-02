Nicole Curtis Has Fundraised for Her Friend's Cancer Foundation for Years The HGTV star has a friend who lost her daughter. By Joseph Allen Published July 2 2025, 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@detroitdesign

HGTV star Nicole Curtis has been on Rehab Addict for years, and in that time, she's developed a devoted fan base. In addition to being one of HGTV's brightest stars, though, and a home renovation expert, Nicole also spends some of her time raising funds for cancer research.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're curious why that cause is so important to her, you're not alone. Here's what we know about why she fundraises for cancer research.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Curtis has a close friend who lost a child to cancer.

As a Detroit Free Press article from 2022 makes clear, Nicole fundraises on behalf of Love, Team Tessa, a foundation that was created to honor Tessa Prothero, the daughter of one of her close friends who died from neuroblastoma, a kind of cancer, when she was just 9 years old. In 2022, Nicole offered Zoom calls with herself at $150 a call, with all proceeds going to the foundation.

"Every dollar of every donation goes right to adding joy to the lives of a family facing the hardship of pediatric cancer," she wrote in an email. "For all of you who have written, emailed, direct messaged, wrote me really lengthy letters, and left them at an event — I'm talking to you." Nicole has clearly made this a passion for her, and that 2022 campaign was just one example of her ongoing efforts to fundraise.

Article continues below advertisement

Who was Tessa Prothero?

Tessa Prothero was a 9-year-old girl who died from neuroblastoma in 2017. "Our sweet girl passed tonight at 8:25 while peacefully sleeping," the family wrote. "Bobby and I were cuddling her and talking about how strong she's been through this when it happened. I am still in awe of her spirit since her diagnosis. And what a fighter she was. I hate when people say someone has 'lost' their battle with cancer. Tessa was dealt a s--tty hand and fought harder than expected for almost four years."

Article continues below advertisement

"Unfortunately. Tessa was like no other person I've ever met," they continued. "Of course I'm biased, but still — EVERYONE loved her. She had sass and charisma and kindness and stubbornness and a LOVE for life like I've never seen, from a 9-year-old, nonetheless. It's like she knew something we didn't. People tell me she learned that from her parents. She was strong because of US. But I'm not so sure."

Tessa's parents, Bobby and Karin, started the Team Tessa foundation to help families dealing with pediatric cancer and to fund research into the disease. We don't know how Nicole knows the family, but it's clear that Tessa's death and the legacy she's left behind have had a profound impact on not just her family but the rest of the world.