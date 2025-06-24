Nicole Curtis Was an HGTV Mainstay for Years — What Happened to Her? Nicole Curtis starred in 'Rehab Addict' before she took an extended break. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 24 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @HGTV

Some HGTV hosts feel like they will be around forever, even if they find that the home reno fame is a little too much pressure at times. So when Nicole Curtis, known for Rehab Addict, took the show on a long hiatus, many fans were wondering what happened, while others assumed she had left the show and network for good.

Now, Rehab Addict is back, and so is Nicole. But what happened to Nicole Curtis to make her want to put a pause on the long-running HGTV show? Rehab Addict premiered in 2010 and spanned several seasons and years until 2018, when Nicole took a break. Then, in 2021, Rehab Addict Rescue premiered. However, that spinoff lasted just eight episodes.

What happened to Nicole Curtis?

According to TV Insider, Nicole took a break from both Rehab Addict and Rehab Addict Rescue to focus on her personal life. The outlet reported that she wanted to take time to work on renovating her own home rather than homes for the cameras. Nicole spoke with People and revealed that there was also an undisclosed incident that prompted her to want to take a step back from filming.

"I had a setback in my life that just rocked me to the core, and it was one of those moments where I thought, 'how do I get through this one?'" She told the outlet. Then, in 2022, she spent some time traveling. For fans, they didn't think she would come back to HGTV anytime soon, if at all. Then, in 2025, that all changed.

Nicole told OK! Magazine that after she bought a home in Wyoming that she planned to renovate, it felt like the right time to bring the cameras back into her life. She also shared that developing her new production company helped lead her in that direction, too. Now, Rehab Addict is back, and apparently, so is Nicole's urgency to share her renovation tips and skills with fans.

Nicole Curtis is a devoted single mom to her sons.

Outside of Rehab Addict and HGTV in general, Nicole is a single mom to her two sons. Although there has been some speculation over the years about who Nicole is or isn't married to or if she is dating anyone, she appears to be single. And, likely because of her busy life as a mom and home renovation expert, she may prefer to keep it that way.

Nicole was a mom of just one when she started out renovating items and selling them on Craigslist while she also cleaned homes. In 2023, Nicole wrote an Instagram post about the beginning of her career with her eldest son by her side when he was much younger.