Bobby Prothero Is Back on ‘Rehab Addict’ After a Devastating Loss

In her obituary, Tessa’s parents ensured others would remember the 9-year-old for how she lived through her diagnosis. One section read that she “Didn’t ‘lose’ her battle. She ‘won’ four years of her life while diagnosed with stage four cancer.”

Tessa’s illness and death were a significant part of Rehab Addict Season 8. In July 2018, Nicole explained to TV Insider that shooting and editing the season was much more challenging than other seasons.