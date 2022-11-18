HGTV's 'Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue' Is Filmed in Nicole Curtis's Charming Hometown
Nicole Curtis is back and better than ever. The 46-year-old designer and host of Rehab Addict finally returns with a brand new three-episode series on HGTV, Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue. Best known for her work in advocating for and renovating old homes throughout Minneapolis, Detroit, and Akron, Ohio, the HGTV star has always had a passion for breathing new life into outdated places. And after a several-year hiatus, she’s made her grand return to the reality home renovation space.
In the latest Rehab Addict spinoff, Nicole tackles her biggest project yet: a 118-year-old cottage that happens to be in the town she was born. Keep reading to learn more about where the new Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue series took place.
Where is the house in ‘Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue’?
Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue was filmed in Lake Orion, Mich. A quaint village on the outskirts of Detroit, the picturesque town is full of historic architecture, hiking trails, rivers, a vast lakefront, and more. The village’s abundance of natural beauty was its biggest draw — especially the lake. In one of the episodes, we see Nicole waterskiing with her co-worker Bobby.
In 2014, Nicole purchased a family vacation home from 1904 in Lake Orion, and her goal in the HGTV miniseries was to bring it back to life. “I wanted to create a light, breezy lake house and thought it would be easy,” Nicole said. “Yet this was the most challenging and expensive build of my career. In the end, it will be some of my most meaningful work because I now have a place to make happy memories with my family and friends.”
Parts of ‘Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue’ were filmed in Detroit.
Viewers get to see Nicole experience a bit of city life because of Lake Orion’s proximity to the Detroit metropolitan area. During one of the episodes in the series, Nicole runs in the Detroit Marathon with her co-workers Larry and Bobby.
The designer also shows us one of her favorite spots in the city for eclectic home decor and antiques — Eastern Market. Nicole revealed that she’s been gathering unique pieces at the market for years, and now they finally have a home in her newly renovated cottage.
The wallpaper in the cottage basement is dedicated to Nicole’s childhood.
Once a sworn enemy of wallpaper, Nicole finally caved and decided to wrap the basement in a sentimental print. Nicole hired a professional to cover the basement walls with a map of Lake Orion — an ode to her upbringing. “On the map, you can see the church where I was baptized,” she said.
The grand reveal of Nicole’s newly renovated lakeside cottage premieres on Nov. 17 and you won’t want to miss it. Tune in to the third and final episode of Rehab Addict: Lake House Rescue at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.