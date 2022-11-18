HGTV's 'Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue' Is Filmed in Nicole Curtis's Charming Hometown

Viewers get to see Nicole experience a bit of city life because of Lake Orion’s proximity to the Detroit metropolitan area. During one of the episodes in the series, Nicole runs in the Detroit Marathon with her co-workers Larry and Bobby.

The designer also shows us one of her favorite spots in the city for eclectic home decor and antiques — Eastern Market. Nicole revealed that she’s been gathering unique pieces at the market for years, and now they finally have a home in her newly renovated cottage.