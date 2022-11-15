The Late, Great Leslie Jordan Kicks off Season 5 of 'Celebrity IOU' — Who Else Will Be Featured?
The Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott, are back for a Season 5 of their hit TV show, Celebrity IOU: — the show that helps celebs show their gratitude to those they love with home renovations.
And there have been some pretty big A-listers that have appeared on this show. Past seasons have featured huge stars such as Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Michael Bublé, Jeremy Renner, Gwyneth Paltrow, and even some of the Kardashians. Season 5 is definitely no different. Let's find out who is on this upcoming season!
Leslie Jordan
The season premiere will feature one of Leslie Jordan's final TV appearances prior to his untimely death in late October, as he gives back to two of his best friends of 40 years. We know Leslie from Will & Grace and he rose to even more notoriety during the early days of the pandemic, making people laugh and spreading love and light on Instagram.
This show always makes us cry, but this one is definitely going to hurt.
Cindy Crawford
Yes, we mean THE Cindy Crawford — one of the most famous supermodels of all time will be on Season 5 of Celebrity IOU.
In Cindy's episode, she "calls on Jonathan and Drew to pull off a surprise renovation for her best friend and personal trainer of 17 years. After years of adversity, Cindy is pulling out all the stops for her friend with a glamorous home makeover."
Terry Crews
Terry Crews is a man of many talents. He's a former NFL player turned actor (most notably in Brooklyn Nine-Nine) turned host of America's Got Talent. Terry is here to "deliver his close friend and driver a stunning upgrade to his home's backyard."
Cheryl Hines
Cheryl Hines is an Emmy award-winning actress, most recognizably from Curb Your Enthusiasm.
In this episode, "Cheryl Hines is showing her gratitude to her close friend of nearly 20 years with a surprise renovation. She teams up with Jonathan and Drew to transform an underused garage into a gorgeous multi-function guest suite."
Kate Hudson
We are super excited to see Kate Hudson on this season of Celebrity IOU. Known for some of our favorite 2000s rom-coms ever, she also is a boss babe, having multiple brands and companies.
In this episode, "Kate Hudson joins forces with Jonathan and Drew to give her future mother-in-law an unbelievable, surprise backyard makeover."
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore, another 2000s rom-com star, and host of the hit talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, is also in this season. Details of Drew's episode have yet to be released.
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel is a Tony award-winning Broadway and film actress. She can be seen in the upcoming sequel to Enchanted, Disenchanted.
In this episode, "Idina Menzel gifts a life-changing surprise to her good friend and son's basketball coach"
Wilmer Valderrama
Wilmer Valderrama is a television actor who most of us know from 'That 70s Show, and more recently NCIS. Details of Wilmer's episode have yet to be released.
Grab your tissues because this season is sure to be a tearjerker.
Catch Celebrity IOU every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.