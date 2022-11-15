The Late, Great Leslie Jordan Kicks off Season 5 of 'Celebrity IOU' — Who Else Will Be Featured?

The Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott, are back for a Season 5 of their hit TV show, Celebrity IOU: — the show that helps celebs show their gratitude to those they love with home renovations.

And there have been some pretty big A-listers that have appeared on this show. Past seasons have featured huge stars such as Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Michael Bublé, Jeremy Renner, Gwyneth Paltrow, and even some of the Kardashians. Season 5 is definitely no different. Let's find out who is on this upcoming season!