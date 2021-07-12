Gwyneth Paltrow Surprises Personal Assistant With Home Renovation on 'Celeb IOU'

In a 2020 video clip on BBC America , Gwyneth said that she and Kevin have worked together for approximately 11 years. She also told HGTV that she has spent more time with Kevin in the past 10 years than with anyone else. "Kevin has been an incredible constant in my life, and I trust him with everything. He’s my right-hand man. He’s such a good person, and he’s always taking care of other people," she said.

He's also so beloved by the actress that his name has inspired GOOP-related products, such as the Keating blazer. Kevin also inspired the "Nurse Kevin" character, who has been featured in the company's newsletter and offers friendly reminders to shoppers, like to stock up on vitamins.

And if you've watched The Goop Lab on Netflix, then Kevin will probably look very, very familiar as he's been featured on the program.