The Fate of HGTV's 'Windy City Rehab' Is in Question

Viewers got the best of both worlds when home renovation experts Alison Victoria and Donovan Eckhardt teamed up for the series premiere of the HGTV series Windy City Rehab. While Alison was on designer duty, Donovan handled the logistics.

The two were a match made in heaven — that was until all hell broke loose. In 2019, the hosts found themselves in the midst of a scandal.

The Windy City Rehab co-hosts were hit with nearly a dozen stop-work orders at the behest of the city of Chicago. But the drama didn’t end there.