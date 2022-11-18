'Rehab Addict' Star Nicole Curtis Went to Court Over This Historic Minneapolis Home

Reality TV renovation expert Nicole Curtis has seen her fair share of controversy since her debut on HGTV in 2010. After 8 years of hosting Rehab Addict, she stepped away from the spotlight, and the series went off-air. But in 2021, she returned to the small screen.

Following the premiere of Rehab Addict Rescue comes Rehab Addict: Lake House Rescue, which sees a complete overhaul of a historic cottage in Lake Orion, Mich.