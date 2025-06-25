Where Is HGTV’s ‘Rehab Addict’ Filmed? Inside the Details of the Show ‘Rehab Addict’ debuted on the DIY network in 2010 before moving to HGTV in 2014 where it found mainstream success. By Danielle Jennings Published June 25 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

For decades, HGTV has been home to countless shows that inform, entertain viewers with real estate envy and interior design prowess. One of those shows is the popular renovation series Rehab Addict, hosted by Nicole Curtis — but where is the long-running hit filmed? Find out the behind-the-scenes details of the show.

Debuting on the DIY network in 2010 before moving to HGTV in 2014, where it found mainstream success, Rehab Addict follows Nicole as she advocates for the preservation and restoration of the existing architecture of a home instead of demolition whenever possible.

Where is ‘Rehab Addict’ filmed?

After taking a hiatus from the show in 2022, Nicole officially returned with new episodes of Rehab Addict in 2025 with two huge projects on her hands for renovating in two very different locations, Wyoming and Detroit, according to Country Living. “In the span of four episodes, she tackles the restoration of an 1890s house in Wyoming that had been the victim of a bad flip and a 1928 Detroit property that was inhabited by squatters,” per the outlet.

"Our houses never go fast,” Nicole revealed to the outlet. “I know that people think when they see it on TV, 'Hey, she just finished it,' or, 'She just bought it.' But our last episode aired in 2022, and that was our lake house, and that took eight years of filming. I produce the show.

“It's actually my production company, and I'm in edits, and we edited footage over a span of eight years,” she said. “So when I say we've been shooting this season for three years, it's really been three years. And then we have to edit that down to 42 minutes. And it's kind of a mess. To be honest, it's a messy process."

What did Nicole say about her hiatus from the show?

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Nicole shared that difficult times in her personal life led her to take a step back from the show, stopping short of going into specific details.

“I had a setback in my life that just rocked me to the core, and it was one of those moments where I thought, how do I get through this one?” she told the outlet. “I prayed on it and it was just devastating for me. I had to make a decision right there and then like, ‘OK, we're going to let this affect us for a very long time, or we're going to pick it up and go.’”

