“He Was Making Plans for the Future” — Dave Mirra’s Death Came as a Massive Shock

Content Warning: The following article contains mentions of suicide. Dave Mirra wasn't just known in the extreme sports scene; he's one of those athletes who became a cross-cultural phenomenon. Like Tony Hawk popularized skateboarding and became one of the most celebrated and accomplished athletes in his respective sport, Dave Mirra did the same with BMX riding. Unfortunately, his suicide in 2016 left fans of the daredevil rider in shock, and many wondered what happened in his life that prompted him to end it.

What happened to Dave Mirra?

ESPN reports that on Feb. 4, 2016, Dave Mirra died by suicide in Greenville, N.C. The 41-year-old, who was married with two children at the time of his death, was purportedly found in his truck, which was parked right outside of his best friend Scott Ashton's home.

The Daily Mail wrote that Mirra's decision to take his own life seemed sudden, as the bike rider was making plans for a boys' trip to Florida with his friends. Furthermore, Mirra's death occurred just days ahead of his 10-year-wedding anniversary with his wife, Lauren Blackwell Mirra.

Additional reporting from the outlet reveals that Mirra had posted a photo of his wife on Instagram with the caption: "My rock. Thank God!" His friends in Greenville stated that upon visiting with the athlete, they saw no indication he was depressed or contemplating taking his own life.

Mirra was a mentor to Ashton's 10-year-old son, Justin, who also expressed a keen interest in riding dirt bikes and snowboarding. The professional BMX rider is said to have spent time with both Scott and Justin prior to his death.

Additionally, Mirra had discussed plans with Greenville's mayor about launching a program in Greenville to get more kids involved with bike riding. The Daily Mail went on to write that it spoke with a friend of Mirra's who requested to remain anonymous.

According to the unnamed source, they were utterly flabbergasted by Mirra's suicide. "It just does not make any sense that he would do this. He adored his wife Lauren and his two girls. Anyone who knew Dave would say that he was the most devoted husband and doted on the girls. They were his life. It just does not make sense."

Further investigation into his death indicates that Mirra didn't leave a suicide note and that the handgun he was shot with was registered to the athlete. Greenville's police chief, Mark Holtzman, did state that discussions with Mirra's family suggested he was dealing with personal battles.

And a post he uploaded on his Instagram page featuring a picture of him partaking in a charity boxing match against Brian Deegan, may give a clue as to the issues he battled. "Fight to win! We all have battles to fight. Never back down. Love you all. #diewithyourbootson," Mirra penned.

Today marks 10 years since Dave Mirra died from suicide.



Greenville's Mayor, Allen Thomas, thought that the head trauma Mirra sustained throughout his life could've exacerbated his issues. "This is a young man ... that had a pretty rugged sports career and took a lot of injuries. You have to give pause and think and wonder, just as we hear about brain trauma in football and other sports and activities, whether that played a factor."

In a separate article, ESPN wrote that doctors ruled Mirra suffered from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). The National Library of Medicine concluded that there is no positive correlation between CTE and suicide. However, folks who perceive that they have CTE have exhibited higher suicide risks. Which is presumably precipitated by the thought of having to live with a degenerative illness, the agency analyzed.