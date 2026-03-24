What Happened to Dayton James Webber? Details Inside the Cornhole Player's Arrest The amputee is officially facing four charges including first-degree murder. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 24 2026, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ American Cornhole League

Dayton James Webber, the quadruple amputee-turned-champion, is no stranger to the headlines. The athlete, who is known for getting an amputation as a baby due to a blood disorder, has been able to rise above his circumstances and dominate the American Cornhole League (ACL).

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While cornhole fans admire his drive and persistence in excelling in the sport, it appears that his future may be on hold. Reports have revealed that he has found himself on the wrong side of the law. So, what happened to Dayton James Webber? Here’s everything that we know.

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What happened to Dayton James Webber?

According to Fox 5, Webber was involved in a deadly shooting in Maryland’s Charles County on March 22, 2026. As a result, he has been taken into custody and is officially facing four charges: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, two counts of assault in the first degree, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Per court documents obtained by the outlet, 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells was the victim of the crimes. Apparently, Bradrick was in Webber’s vehicle as he went to pick up two people after work. Unfortunately, Bradrick, who was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle, had got into a verbal altercation with Webber.

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That said, the documents revealed that witnesses gave accounts of Webber “pulling out a firearm and shooting Bradrick two times in the head.” Things got more dicey after Webber allegedly asked the two occupants in the car to help him move Bradrick’s body. Naturally, they refused to comply and decided to get help from the police after exiting the vehicle.

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Later, Webber was found getting medical treatment, while his vehicle was found in Charlottesville, Va. Bradrick’s body was then found on the side of the road by a resident in Charlotte Hall. Since Webber was arrested in Virginia, the site shares that he is currently awaiting extradition to Charles County.

Dayton James Webber’s legal team has not made a statement about the charges.

Typically, when a high-profile person is involved in a crime of this magnitude, it’s standard for the legal team to address the media in some way, shape, or form. However, Webber’s team has been silent.

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Video posted in January 2024 shows cornhole star Dayton Webber loading and firing a handgun.



Webber is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells in Maryland before driving off with the body in his car.



The American Cornhole League has released the… https://t.co/Jz1wC985bK pic.twitter.com/JUfRm2UgFO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2026

One may think his legal team is familiarizing itself with the case and the charges before making a statement. The only statement we are aware of is from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

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"It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting and that he acted alone," Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement via the outlet. Given the charges that Webber is facing, some folks are wondering if he was actually capable of committing the crime. Keep in mind, Webber had lost his arms and legs as a baby, so being able to fire a weapon may seem a bit impossible for him to do.