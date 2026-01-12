After Dee Warner Disappeared in 2021 Police Discovered Some Alarming Things About Her Husband Dee Warner would never go anywhere without telling her children. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 12 2026, 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Youtube/48 Hours

When Dee Warner met Dale Warner, the two co-workers were already married. That didn't stop them from developing feelings for each other, which led to two divorces and one new marriage. Dee and Dale got hitched on Aug. 25, 2006, per The Interview Room, which led to a business partnership as well. Throughout their marriage, the couple went into business together multiple times. They shared a common goal of making money.

Article continues below advertisement

Before and after they got married, Dee and Dale did not have the best relationship. The two got into extremely volatile fights that often got physical. It didn't matter where Dee and Dale were; if an argument was brewing, they would let it reach a full boil. Various former employees later recalled the couple getting into heated arguments at the office. In April 2021, Dee disappeared from her home in Franklin Township, Mich. What happened to her? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Dee Warner?

On April 25, 2021, Dee's adult daughter Rikkell Bock stopped by her house for their regular weekly breakfast. When she arrived, Bock found her mother wasn't there, but nothing was missing. One of Dee's cars was parked in the garage while another was at her fertilizer store. The mother of five wasn't answering any calls. Bock told 48 Hours's Erin Moriarty that if Dee could glue her phone to her face, she would. This was a woman who always answered calls from her children.

The fertilizer sprayer was gone, which meant Dale was using it in the fields. This was normal. Bock and her aunt, Dee's sister, let themselves into the house where they found tissues everywhere. Some of Dee's toiletries were gone, along with her cell phone and passport. Their 9-year-old sister, Angalena, Dee and Dale's daughter, had stayed at a cousin's house. It was very unusual for Dee to be missing without picking up her youngest.

Article continues below advertisement

It was time to call the police. When investigators spoke with Dale, he said the last time he saw Dena was asleep on the couch the morning he took the fertilizer truck out. Dale said he found Dee's wedding ring in his desk, implying that his wife left him for good. No one believed that.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Dale Warner now?

An exhaustive search of the property yielded no results, including a body. In February 2022, Dee's sister-in-law reached out to a private investigator they saw on an episode of 48 Hours. Billy Little arrived in Michigan that Spring and immediately learned concerning things about Dale from the Bock family. "This was not a happy marriage," said Little, who said Dee's children said their mother wanted to get a divorce. What stopped her was the split custody of their young daughter.

After learning that Dee was looking to sell one of their profitable companies, Little really dug into Dale, who was moving money around their accounts. This forced the police to revisit their investigation into Dale. He was arrested in November 2023, which is when financial activity associated with Dee stopped. He was charged with murder. According to CBS News, Dee's remains were found in a resealed anhydrous tank on her property in August 2024.