Serial Killer Dennis Nilsen Is the Subject of Netflix's 'Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes'

Between 1978 and 1983, Dennis Nilsen strangled or drowned several boys and young men at his two apartments in North London. The exact number of his victims is not known. He initially confessed to killing 15 or 16 people when he was first apprehended, but he later changed this count to 12.

However, only the remains of eight victims were ever identified, due to the advanced state of decomposition that they were in. The remains of Nilsen's victims were first found in the drain pipes of his Cranley Gardens apartment. Upon an investigation into his residence, Nilsen admitted that there were also body parts in other places inside.

He later took the authorities to his first apartment on Melrose Avenue. He showed them the spot in the garden where he had burned bodies after keeping them under his floorboards.

He was charged with one count of murder in February 1983. He eventually stood trial for six counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, and he was convicted by November of 1983.