What Happened to Dennis Prager? Mark Davis Asks for Prayers for Dennis "On Tuesday morning, PragerU founder and our dear friend Dennis Prager suffered a serious back injury following a fall." By Ivy Griffith Updated Nov. 13 2024, 3:45 p.m. ET

Dennis Prager is best known for founding PragerU, a conservative site that offers 5-minute video breakdowns of issues that matter to conservative voters. As an American conservative talk show voice and podcast host, Dennis, through PragerU has had influence over the political sphere for well over a decade.

Yet it's not his politics making headlines this week. It's his health. Colleague Mark Davis called for prayers for Dennis on X (formerly known as Twitter), and Dennis's Instagram explained that he was dealing with a health issue. Here's what we know about what happened to Dennis and why fans are praying for him right now.

What happened to Dennis Prager? Colleague asks for prayers.

This week, Dennis canceled several engagements and failed to appear on his talk show as expected. Colleague Mark Davis took to Salem News Channel to explain that Dennis was down with a health issue, and needed prayers from his fans.

Mark explained that Dennis had suffered a severe back injury, and was currently hospitalized as his doctors explored treatment options. On Instagram, PragerU posted a screenshot of their explanation, which reads, "On Tuesday morning, PragerU founder and our dear friend Dennis Prager suffered a serious back injury following a fall. He's resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options." They added, "Dennis welcomes the healing power of your prayers."

Comments under the video, shared online through Dennis's X account, were a mixed bag. Some people offered their prayers and thanked Dennis for being a positive influence in their lives. Others scoffed and refused to offer well-wishes for Dennis, who famously opposed the expansion of the Affordable Care Act, which provides the opportunity for health insurance access to millions of Americans.

Dennis's influence has grown in recent years.

In a world where short-form video reigns supreme, Dennis Prager was one of the first to harness the medium. PragerU launched in 2009 and quickly gained popularity among conservatives for its no-nonsense way of explaining conservative issues in relatively short video clips.

Although PragerU traditionally sticks to multi-minute videos, they've also gotten good at delivering short-form video clips with hard-hitting sound bytes, mastering a niche where conservatives often neglect to tread. This makes them highly influential among younger voters, an important voting bloc that turned out en force for the 2024 election cycle.

In recent years, Dennis, who is a Jewish American, has become a voice of influence over matters as they pertain to Israel. Recently, Dennis joined Jewish leaders in discussing the impact of community mental health and the rise of anti-Semitism during the ongoing conflict.