Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Michael Strahan Is Caught in a Super Fake Controversy Over the National Anthem Michael Strahan is facing one of the fakest controversies in history. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 13 2024, 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you watch TV at all, you're probably aware that Michael Strahan is all over it. He's a host on Good Morning America, and he's also a part of Fox's football coverage every weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael has attained that enviable lineup of gigs in part because he's a remarkably uncontroversial public figure that most people seem to like. Recently, though, he was a caught up in a controversy that may or may not merit any actual outrage. Here's what we know about it.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The Michael Strahan national anthem controversy, explained.

Even by the standards of modern controversies, this one feels especially small-scale. Essentially, the controversy amounts to outrage over the fact that Michael did not hold his right hand over his heart during the playing of the national anthem. This happened during the Nov. 10 episode of Fox NFL Sunday that was hosted at Naval Base San Diego to commemorate Veteran's Day.

During the national anthem, all of the show's other panelists held their hands over their hearts, while Michael held his hands together in front of his body. According to the U.S. Flag Code, individuals “ … should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart, or if applicable, remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart.”

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, Michael is not accused of having done anything illegal, but there are those who believe he is in violation of the flag code for failing to put his hand over his heart. Most people don't actually know the flag code, though. What's more, Michael comported himself with dignity during the national anthem, standing at attention and looking focused. He was being respectful, just not in exactly the way some people might have wanted him to be.

We conclude our show at the Naval Base San Diego with the national anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lDb2g6oF0f — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 10, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

We can't be upset over everything.

The upset over Michael's reaction to the national anthem suggests a level of intolerance that we simply can't allow. You can't get mad anytime anybody does anything. Less than a decade ago, there was a major controversy when Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem because he was protesting the killing of Black men by police officers.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, we've moved so far that people are taking down Michael simply because he didn't put his hand in the right spot. In an Instagram video, Michael made it clear that he wasn't protesting anything, and he had simply gotten so caught up in the moment that he forgot to put his hand over his heart. He's a patriot, and there's no real evidence to suggest that he should be thought of as anything else.