What Happened to DJ Paul's Arm? The Rapper Was Born With a Limb Difference

Because DJ Paul has only one fully-functional arm, it makes his talent that much more impressive, right? A lot of it likely has to do with his incredible work ethic — as DJ Paul reportedly logs just three hours of sleep on some nights because he's up creating music.

Whatever his secret, Three 6 Mafia won an Oscar in 2006 for their song, "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp." So DJ Paul is clearly doing something right.