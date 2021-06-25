DJ Skeletor, 'Hot 97' Radio Star, Passed Away at Only 50 Years Old

Close friends and family members were the first to report that DJ Skeletor had passed away, mentioning that the exact date he died was June 23, 2021.

One Instagram post from his sister gave some context into it all. In it, she shared candid images of the two of them as children progressing into adulthood. "My brother gained his wings. Sleep in peace brother!! Take a bow!! Your job here is done," she wrote, following the message with several broken hearts and crying face emojis.