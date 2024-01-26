Home > Viral News > Influencers Dog Daddy Faces a Life Shakeup After Attack and Major Revelation Dog Daddy advertised a major attack that happened to him. However, it wasn't exactly what fans were expecting since dogs weren't involved. By Alex West Jan. 26 2024, Published 8:19 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thedogdaddyofficial

Augusto Deoliveira, known on the Internet as Dog Daddy, is a controversial content creator on TikTok and Instagram who shows off his approach to dog training.

Article continues below advertisement

He's known for working with animals that show signs of difficult behavior. Dog Daddy has gained over 500k followers across platforms due to his aggressive practices. Now, it seems the aggressive tactics have turned on him. What happened to Dog Daddy? Keep reading for all of the details.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Dog Daddy?

Recently, Doggy Daddy's training has been more aggressive which has people speaking out against him. Plus, he posted a bloodied video on his TikTok, writing: "If you're wondering why I haven't posted in the last couple of days.. This is why."

Directing fans to head to his Instagram for the full story proved to be a lie when he avoided telling the full story on the platform. Instead, Dog Daddy ended up making a YouTube video explaining the entire situation.

Article continues below advertisement

The video started with a depiction of his wounds and apologized for the delay explaining that the needed time to heal physically and deal with the pain he was going through.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Dog Daddy, the incident was very important because it also acted as a wake-up call for things going on in his personal life which he also dove into. Apparently, he has been struggling with his alcohol consumption.

"I have never touched drugs. I have not really been someone to really get addicted or feel like I need something my whole life," he said. "I did not have a problem with alcohol at my home. Growing up my family never drank, so I never had any substance issues around me."

Article continues below advertisement

Dog Daddy explained that he was a "social drinker," but over time his tolerance built up without him realizing it. "You don't even realize how much you're drinking and what you're drinking and how often you're drinking," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Dog Daddy explained that over the past few years, he has found that alcohol has had a severe and negative impact on his life and decision-making. He found that it was impacting him in different ways too.

Sometimes Dog Daddy would feel tired and slow. Other times, he was "spending thousands of dollars on things." He explained that he had been robbed and slept in his car as a result of his drinking.

Article continues below advertisement

Towards the end of 2023, Dog Daddy discovered that he might experience complete liver failure if he didn't end his excessive drinking. He decided to start the new year sober, but it only lasted a week. Dog Daddy admitted that while the liver issue should have scared him more, it wasn't enough to stop him from drinking.

Article continues below advertisement

That's when Dog Daddy got to the big reveal. His injuries weren't the result of a dog scuffle, but instead a drunken fight with a mystery stranger. Dog Daddy explained that he was out with friends bar-hopping, but ended up staying back at one alone.

While he was trying to get home, the details became fuzzy for him. However, after a confrontation, he was "in shock." He said, "I was looking at my hands and there was blood everywhere and I had blood dripping off of my face." Our thoughts are with Dog Daddy as he works to maintain his sobriety.