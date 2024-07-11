Home > Television > Reality TV Whatever Happened to Dolly From 'My 600-lb Life'? She May Be Returning to TV "I have never seen an episode like this ... I have no words," said one viewer on TikTok. By Jamie Lee Jul. 11 2024, Published 12:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dollysjourneytlc

A viewer on Reddit once described Dolly Martinez's episode of My 600-lb Life this way: "It felt like five years of drama in two hours." Seems like a fair assessment, given all that happened to the Texas native in her Season 10 episode, which aired back in January 2022. So whatever happened to Dolly?

What happened to Dolly from 'My 600-lb Life'?

First, let's rewind a sec. When Dolly approached Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (aka Dr. Now) about bariatric surgery during her episode of My 600-lb Life, she was denied. At the time, she weighed 593.2 pounds. But Dr. Now felt that she hadn't lost enough weight and that her living situation was too unstable.

The reason he felt that way? Well, Dolly — who was on oxygen and had congestive heart failure — had bounced back and forth between living with her mom (whom she didn't get along with) and her allegedly abusive husband. Dolly then went to live in a homeless shelter, where she met and got engaged to a man within weeks. She and her new man (Philip) started living in a hotel together but didn't have a permanent residence.

Dolly had also previously lost custody of her daughter, who was living with Dolly's mother. By the end of Dolly's episode, she had lost only 40 pounds.

Following Dolly's episode, she has continued to pop up now and then on her Instagram page to give updates on her life. She assured fans that she wasn't homeless anymore, and she seemingly reconnected with her mom.

It's unclear if she lives with her mom, but when asked about where she was living, she said in the comments section of a June 2024 Instagram post that "I'm still in Texas and with Phillip." She admitted in another post that month, however, that things with Philip are "complicated."

It seems she is still on a journey to lose weight, as she mentioned in the comments section of another post around that time that she was "down from 616 to 508."