Doug Marcaida Suffered an Injury During the Shooting of Season 4 of 'Forged in Fire'

Doug had to shoot a few episodes of Forged in Fire wearing an arm sling. But one of his co-stars, Dave Baker, caused a far greater frenzy after showing up on the set of 101 Weapons That Changed the World with an eye patch.

As he shared in a now-deleted Facebook post, he had to get a metal splinter removed from his eye — which necessitated the eyepatch. Unlike Doug, Dave's injury doesn't appear to have happened during the shooting of Forged in Fire.