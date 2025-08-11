Johns Hopkins Children's Center's Dr. Alyssa Rose Lillian Unexpectedly Died at the Age of 28 "Alyssa was a remarkable young woman who dedicated her life to helping others," her father shared on social media. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 11 2025, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hopkinschildrens

Johns Hopkins Children's Center pediatric resident Dr. Alyssa Rose Lillian passed away, according to a Facebook post that her father, Joe Lillian, shared on Aug. 7, 2025. He did not share her cause of death in his post, which was on a local neighborhood group, but his announcement left many wondering what happened to Dr. Alyssa Rose Lillian, especially those with whom she worked at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Article continues below advertisement

As a second-year pediatric resident at the hospital, Alyssa was likely more than halfway through her training. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the pediatrics residency training program lasts three years. It includes combined training in medical genetics as well, and culminates with a General Pediatrics certification by the American Board of Pediatrics. For Alyssa, this was her planned road for her career in pediatrics, which had already begun.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Dr. Alyssa Rose Lillian?

When Alyssa's dad shared his Facebook post about his daughter's death, he wrote, "Alyssa was a remarkable young woman who dedicated her life to helping others. Her passion, intelligence, dedication, and unwavering kindness touched so many lives." But he did not share what happened. There is a little clarity, however, on the funeral home website with details of the services for the 28-year-old doctor.

According to the funeral home's online obituary, Alyssa passed "peacefully at her residence in Baltimore, MD." While that does not explain what happened, it doesn't sound like Alyssa had any underlying health problems. Her father didn't share publicly that Alyssa was battling a diagnosis, and, for the most part, it sounds like Alyssa's death was a shock to many, including her patients and those she worked with.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Alyssa was still in the middle of her residency, she was already working with children and families at the time of her death. Per an Instagram post from Johns Hopkins Children's Center, Alyssa was seen by patients and her colleagues as a "bright light."

Article continues below advertisement

The post also shared that some of Alyssa's work before her unexpected death included working closely with families beyond any diagnosis they faced. Her work involved managing the stress for families and siblings of a loved one having an illness, and child life services, which is in reference to helping families with the mental load of hospital bills and other related costs.

Dr. Alyssa Rose Lillian was a bright light at the Children’s Center. 💛 In her memory, we invite you to support the Rose Fund so that together, we can carry forward Alyssa’s mission and keep her legacy of kindness and healing alive. https://t.co/DPrOLzRfKX pic.twitter.com/Kd7N7YIlBX — Johns Hopkins Children's Center (@HopkinsKids) August 8, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Alyssa Rose Lillian's family created a fund to continue her work.

After Alyssa's death, her dad shared in his Facebook post that their family started The Rose Fund in Memory of Dr. Alyssa Rose Lillian. The fund, per its official website, where people can donate and learn more about it, is all about continuing the work that Alyssa started as a pediatric resident at the hospital.